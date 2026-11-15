SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Emmett Brown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half to help Incarnate Word pull away and beat Nicholls 42-24 on Saturday.

Brown tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dane Farley to give the Cardinals a 28-24 lead late in the third quarter. He added a 36-yard TD pass to Isaiah Champagne that stretched the lead to 35-24 with 14:08 left to play. Damashja Harris' 5-yard scoring run for the Cardinals ended a 10-play, 58-yard drive with 1:59 remaining.

It was the fifth straight win for Incarnate Word (7-4, 6-2 Southland Conference), ranked No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll. The Cardinals entered a game back of conference-leaders Lamar and Stephen F. Austin.

Brown completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and added 80 yards rushing on 13 carries. He had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Emmers in the first quarter. Jayden Hibbler had a 17-yard touchdown run and finished with 115 yards on 20 carries for the Cardinals.

Preston Welch threw for 105 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Nicholls (4-7, 3-5). Charlie Diedrich had a 7-yard pick-6 in the third quarter that gave the Colonels a 24-21 lead.

Up next

Nicolls: hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday.

Incarnate Word: at East Texas A&M on Saturday.

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