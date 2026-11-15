TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 22 points, including a game-winning jumper just before the overtime buzzer as Morgan State defeated Loyola (Md.) 63-61 on Saturday.

Worrell shot 8 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (4-1). Jeremiah Kwarteng scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 14 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Ibi Traore had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

D’Andre Harrison paced the Greyhounds (1-4) with 18 points, 18 rebounds and two steals. Leo Ricketts added 14 points.

Up next

Morgan State plays Wednesday against North Carolina A&T on the road. Loyola (Md.) visits Virginia on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.