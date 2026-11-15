ATLANTA (AP) — Max Johnson threw two touchdown passes for Georgia Southern, and the Eagles kept Georgia State out of the end zone in the second half for a 34-17 victory on Saturday.

The win gives Georgia Southern (6-4, 5-1) a half-game lead over James Madison (8-3, 5-2) atop the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference.

Johnson completed 16 of 22 pass for 203 yards. He tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to River Helms early in the second quarter that tied it 14-all, and his 13-yard TD pass to Josh Dallas with 25 seconds left gave the Eagles a 24-14 halftime lead.

Alex Taylor had six receptions for 92 yards for the Eagles, who have won four straight and five of their last six games. Helms finished with 75 yards receiving on four catches. Weston Bryan had a 54-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left in the game.

Lanear McCrary Jr. and Qwantavius Wiggins each had a touchdown run in the first quarter for Georgia State (5-5, 2-4). McCrary had 86 of the Panthers' 146 yards rushing.

Up next

Georgia Southern: at Troy on Saturday.

Georgia State: at Marshall on Saturday.

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