ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jordan Pennick had 18 points in Navy’s 58-56 win against Hampton on Saturday.

Pennick shot 8 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (4-1). Jinwoo Kim scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Jerry Ashley Jr. had nine points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Seth Hubbard led the way for the Pirates (1-3) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Max Frazier added 10 points and two steals for Hampton. Cornelius Robinson Jr. also had eight points.

Navy went into halftime tied with Hampton 28-28. Kim scored eight points in the half. Pennick’s 3-pointer with 8:23 remaining in the second half gave Navy the lead for good at 49-47.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.