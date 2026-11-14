NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zacch Wiggins had 19 points in Old Dominion’s 80-74 victory against Longwood on Saturday.

Wiggins added six rebounds and five assists for the Monarchs (5-0). Bubu Benjamin added 18 points while going 7 of 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds. Adante’ Holiman shot 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

M.J. Williams led the way for the Lancers (3-2) with 19 points. Jaylen Benard added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Longwood. Alphonzo Billups III also had 13 points.

Up next

Old Dominion plays Virginia on the road on Tuesday, and Longwood hosts VMI on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.