COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zahmari Palode-Gary ran for a career-high 249 yards that included a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Mercer held on to beat Tennessee Tech 38-31 on Saturday.

The win gives Mercer (9-2, 6-1), ranked No. 13 in the Stats Perform poll, a half-game lead over Tennessee Tech (9-2, 6-2) and Chattanooga (7-4, 6-2) atop the Southern Conference.

Palode-Gary's go-ahead run capped the scoring with 10:05 remaining. Tennessee Tech's next two drives ended with a turnover on downs and an interception by freshman Evin McDowell with 4:04 to play before Mercer chewed up the clock and punted with three seconds to go.

Quarterback JP Pickles carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards and had three touchdown runs for Mercer. He completed 4 of 11 passes for 100 yards. Devon Campbell had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished with 65 yards rushing for the Bears.

Jax Leatherwood was 31-of-49 passing for Tennessee Tech, ranked No. 9. Qua Ashley had a 66-yard touchdown run and finished with 100 yards on eight carries for the Golden Eagles, which ended a five-game win streak.

Up next

Mercer: hosts East Tennessee on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech: at Mississippi State on Saturday.

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