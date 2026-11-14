NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Delaware never trailed in a 24-16 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Florida International turned it over on downs with 1:51 remaining. Delaware then picked up a first down and time expired.

Minicucci ran it in from the 1 with 3:49 left to put Delaware (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) ahead 24-16. Two minutes prior, Florida International (4-6, 2-4) scored a touchdown when JJ Kohl threw an 8-yard pass to Tyson Carter to get the Panthers with 17-16. Delaware blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Panthers managed to forge tied scores at 7 and 10 but could never push past.

Minicucci completed 27 of 30-pass attempts and ran the ball for 69 yards on six attempts.

Kohl threw for 313 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Maguire Anderson caught nine passes for 122 yards for FIU.

Up next

Florida International: Faces Kennesaw State on the road next Saturday.

Delaware: Heads west to take on New Mexico State next Saturday.

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