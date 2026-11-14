GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brycen Blaine's 22 points helped East Carolina defeat Delaware State 72-48 on Saturday.

Blaine shot 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (3-1). Kaden Cooper scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds.

Nehemiah Reedus led the way for the Hornets (1-3) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

East Carolina took the lead with 19:46 left in the first half and did not trail again. Blaine led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 33-21 at the break. Blaine scored a team-high 11 points in the final half.

Up next

East Carolina's next game is Friday against Utah Valley. Delaware State hosts Cheyney (Pa.) on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.