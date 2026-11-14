WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Wake Forest beat Southern Utah 89-51 on Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs.

Kennedy — a 6-foot-2 sophomore — shot 7 for 11 from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Six of his 10 rebounds were on the offensive end, helping Wake Forest to a 21-12 edge in second-chance points.

Backup Isaac Carr scored 18 points and Gavin Placide had 16 for Wake Forest (3-1). Carr had 14 points at halftime and Placide 12 to help the Demon Deacons build a 46-28 lead.

JaJuan Nichols scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (3-2).

Southern Utah went on a 12-5 run for its first and only lead of the game at 12-10.

Wake Forest outscored Southern Utah 14-4 in a four-minute stretch to grab its first-double digit lead of the game at 28-18 with 9:48 left before halftime. The Demon Deacons added a 14-4 run over the last 5:25 of the first half.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Monmouth on Tuesday.

Southern Utah: Travels to face No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

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