RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Gabriel Ferreira’s 17 points helped Radford defeat Shenandoah 102-63 on Saturday.

Ferreira added eight rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (1-3). Frederik Erichsen scored 15 points, finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. Mathieu Grujicic had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ellis Wright finished with 16 points and two steals for the Hornets. Maxwell Lanham added 13 points and two steals for Shenandoah. Andrew Ford finished with 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.