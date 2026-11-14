ELON, N.C. (AP) — Brady Stober ran for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, lifting Elon to a come-from-behind 28-24 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Campbell, ranked No. 16 in the Stats Perform Top 25, led 17-0 at halftime before allowing the big comeback by the Phoenix.

Kamerin McDowell-Moore's third-quarter touchdown runs of 40 and 3 yards got Elon within 17-14 heading to the fourth quarter then Stober's 54-yard touchdown pass to Kenaz McMillian gave the Phoenix their first lead.

Campbell (8-3, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association) responded with a short touchdown pass from Kamden Sixkiller to Jyron Waiters to regain the lead at 24-21 with seven minutes remaining.

After a personal foul against Campbell on the ensuing kickoff, Stober drove the Phoenix 54 yards to his go-ahead 2-yard run with 2:21 remaining. Campbell then drove to the Elon 32-yard line but was stopped on fourth-and-2 when Jevean Brown broke up a Sixkiller pass intended for Waiters.

Sixkiller was 37-of-60 passing for 429 yards. Waiters caught seven for a career-high 176 yards with both of Sixkiller's touchdowns.

Stober completed 19 of 27 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown. McDowell-Moore had 117 yards rushing for the Phoenix (6-5, 4-3).

Coastal Athletic Association leaders Campbell and Monmouth both lost on Saturday. If Campbell can defeat visiting Monmouth next Saturday, there will be the possibility of a four-way tie for the championship between Campbell, Monmouth, Albany and Bryant. The Fighting Camels have not won a conference championship since their football program was reinstated in 2008.

Up next

Campbell: vs. Monmouth next Saturday.

Elon: at Towson next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.