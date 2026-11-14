LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn had 19 points in Northern Illinois’ 72-64 victory against Bellarmine on Saturday.

Buntyn shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Huskies (3-2). Brayden Gross added 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had 13 rebounds. Max Weisbrod shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Kenyon Goodin finished with 15 points for the Knights (1-4). Bellarmine also got 14 points and six rebounds from Tyler Doyle. Grant Neal also had 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.