ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Dorian McMillian’s 28 points helped Jackson State defeat Winthrop 76-72 on Saturday.

McMillian also added five rebounds for the Tigers (2-3). Blake Nettles added 13 points, going 4-for-6 and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line, to go with five rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Mike Williams had 11 points.

Seifeldin Hendawy finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (0-4). Winthrop also got 19 points and eight rebounds from George Natsvlishvili. Spence Sims had 15 points.

Up next

Both teams play on Wednesday. Jackson State visits Baylor, and Winthrop hosts Chattanooga.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.