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Basketball
Banks scores 21, Citadel knocks off North Florida 77-74
4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Banks had 21 points in Citadel’s 77-74 victory against North Florida on Saturday.
Banks also contributed three steals for the Bulldogs (3-1). Aaron Ekwere scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and four steals.
Hedrens Bartelus and Mason Lee led the way for the Ospreys (1-3) with 14 points apiece. Elijah Elliott also had 12 points and six rebounds.Up next
Citadel plays Clemson on the road on Monday, and North Florida hosts Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.