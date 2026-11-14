TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Zayden High scored 18 points as South Florida beat Coppin State 73-63 on Saturday.

High added 17 rebounds for the Bulls (2-2). Josh Omojafo shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Sonny Wilson shot 4 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Camaren Sparrow led the way for the Eagles (1-4) with 15 points. Coppin State also got 12 points and five assists from Tafara Gapare. Brendan Johnson had 10 points and five assists.

High scored seven points in the first half, and South Florida went into the break trailing 31-30. South Florida used a 10-2 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 49-40 with 13:18 left before closing out the win.

Up next

South Florida plays Tuesday against Tennessee State at home, and Coppin State visits La Salle on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.