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Basketball
Vermont earns 104-59 victory over SUNY-Plattsburgh
4 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Momo Nkugwa’s 17 points helped Vermont defeat SUNY-Plattsburgh 104-59 on Saturday.
Nkugwa also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (2-2). Noah Barnett scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Khalil Badru had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.
Jaiden Gladney led the Cardinals in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Bryce Long added 10 points for SUNY-Plattsburgh. Dev James also had eight points and six rebounds.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.