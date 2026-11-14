PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rod Robinson II posted career highs of 202 yards rushing and three touchdowns, leading UAB to a 36-10 victory over Temple on Saturday.

The win makes the Blazers (6-4, 4-2 American Conference) bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022.

Robinson's yardage and touchdowns were both more than the junior had total in any of his previous seasons at the collegiate level. He scored on runs of 9, 33 and 54 yards while the Blazers piled up 366 yards rushing.

UAB's stingy defense that allows only 306 yards per game held the Owls to 244 yards and only two third-down conversions in 12 tries.

Temple quarterback Ajani Shepherd was only 11-of-30 passing for 85 yards against the nation's No. 1 pass defense.

Ryder Burton completed 11 of 19 passes for 133 yards for the Blazers. Jonah Delange kicked two field goals, including a 50-yarder.

UAB led 13-10 at halftime then shut out the Owls (2-8, 1-5) in the second half.

Curly Ordonez had 12 solo tackles, 15 total for Temple.

Up next

Temple: vs. Rice on Thursday.

UAB: vs. UTSA next Saturday.

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