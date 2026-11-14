CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Nothing in recent years signalled Wales would ever beat the All Blacks.

Whenever New Zealand has rolled into Cardiff it’s been a common refrain among Wales supporters that they'll die before they ever see their team topple the visitor. That's the legacy of 73 years of heartbreak at the hands of New Zealand.

Before Saturday's match in front of 20,000 empty seats at Principality Stadium, odds-makers gave Wales a 4% chance.

But Wales blew away every expectation when it defeated New Zealand 35-28 in one of the greatest results in test rugby history.

Captain Dewi Lake insisted, despite plenty of naysayers including their former internationals, that the team believed beforehand it could end a 34-match losing run to New Zealand.

“Of course we did,” Lake said. "Sometimes we say we can beat them and it's a passing comment for people at home. But not for us. We work hard, we have tough conversations. It's nothing this group doesn't deserve for the work they’ve put in in the last year and a half.

“The growth they've done, to finally see it on the field ... (coach) Steve (Tandy) talks about performance a lot. And when you get it right the result takes care of itself.”

The Welsh were sensational. Lake said when they led 21-14 on halftime they didn't want to kick the ball out; they wanted to show New Zealand they were willing to take any chance for points. The All Blacks scored to tie it at halftime. Then Wales was forced to repel the relentless All Blacks in the second half and ultimately made 344 tackles. The All Blacks made 134.

“You always have belief (even though) history tells you something different,” said Tandy, Wales' first permanent homegrown coach since 2007. He took over in September last year, just after the team ended a record 18-test losing streak going back two years.

The rebuild has been gradual and evident. Lake said the mindset has changed, skills have improved, the players challenge each other to get better and they work hard in and out of camp.

Even so, Wales was nilled by South Africa in July and criticized just last weekend after struggling to put down Japan at home.

But now Wales have laid a marker that makes them a new threat at the World Cup next year in Australia.

“This is a real good statement win for us,” Tandy said.

Lake's halftime speech on Saturday was referenced by Tandy as “outstanding.” Lake declined to reveal what he said but reminded his teammates how brave they were when they pushed New Zealand hard a year ago in a 52-26 loss.

Lake was substituted with 11 minutes to go on Saturday. He said he spent the last 80 seconds not watching the match.

“I was waiting for the (final) whistle which I have done before but this one was different,” he said. “It's an amazing feeling.”

Tandy wears his emotions on his sleeve in the coaching box and admitted to feeling deep pride. He added he loves Mondays, the day when Wales gathers at its base during campaigns.

Lock Dafydd Jenkins, who led Wales with 36 tackles against New Zealand, asked last week for Monday off if Wales won.

Tandy said, “He's probably got half a chance now.”

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