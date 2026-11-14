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Basketball
Queens wins 97-92 over Wofford
4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Jones and Jordan Watford each scored 20 points as Queens beat Wofford 97-92 on Saturday.
Jones added five rebounds and five assists for the Royals (3-2). Watford went 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 for 8 from the line. Nasir Mann shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.
Cam Lowe and Chace Watley both finished with 17 points, and Lowe had eight rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (2-3). Chris Arias also had 16 points.Up next
Queens plays Saturday against LSU on the road, and Wofford visits Charleston Southern on Wednesday.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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