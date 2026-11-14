NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Reno threw three touchdown passes, and Abu Kamara had a pick-6 and a blocked punt to lead a Yale defense that shut out Princeton 28-0 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 Ivy League) scored a touchdown in each quarter while the defense posted Yale's first shutout since beating Lehigh 34-0 in 2021. The last time the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) — ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform poll — were blanked came in a 34-0 loss to Brown in 2011.

Princeton’s loss combined with Harvard’s win over Penn on Saturday gave the Crimson at least a share of its fourth straight Ivy championship.

Reno threw two touchdown passes to Lucius Anderson and another to Graham Smith for a 21-0 lead before Kamara intercepted Ty Ciongoli on the first play of the fourth quarter and raced 36 yards untouched to the end zone.

Kamara also had eight tackles, six solo. Osize Daniyan had 10 tackles, four solo.

Reno was 13-of-18 passing for 115 yards. Hugo Djeumeni Kemeni rushed for 113 yards on 26 carries.

Ciongoli was 11 of 26 for 129 yards with two interceptions.

Up next

Yale: At Harvard next Saturday for a regular-season finale.

Princeton: Home against Penn in regular-season finale next Saturday.

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