PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea passed for two touchdown and ran for another to help Nebraska keep its post-season hopes alive with a 31-0 blowout win over Rutgers on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten Conference) started the season 5-0, then dropped four consecutive games, with three of those losses decided by one score. In those losses, Nebraska averaged just 13.5 points per game and failed to score more than 17 points.

Rutgers (2-8, 1-6 Big Ten) has lost 13 of its last 16 Big Ten Conference games. The Scarlet Knights have dropped five of those eight games by at least 16 points and have allowed at least 28 points in nine of 10 games this season.

Colandrea was untouched as he passed for 188 yards and ran for 66 yards. Running back Jamal Rule rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries for Nebraska, which used two methodical drives of 94 and 90 yards to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Cornhuskers first scoring drive eclipsed 9:17 of the first quarter when they ran for 74 of the 94-yard drive that culminated in a 15-yard pass from Colandrea to Luke Lindenmeyer.

The takeaway

Nebraska's switch to new offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, the quarterbacks coach, proved beneficial. The Cornhuskers used a balanced attack (237 yards rushing, 192 passing) in averaging 6.3 yards a play. It was the most points Nebraska has scored in the past four games. Thomas replaced Dana Holgorsen, who was fired by coach Matt Rhule after a 24-13 loss to Illinois last week.

Rutgers managed just 143 yards of offense with a combination of third-string quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, who was making his first career start, and second-stringer AJ Surace. The duo filled in for starter Dylan Lonergan, who was out with an injury. It marked the fewest yards for Rutgers since 2023 against Iowa. The Scarlet Knights were without star wide receiver KJ Duff, who had season-ending ankle surgery earlier in the week.

Up next

Nebraska hosts Ohio State next Saturday.

Rutgers is at Penn State next Saturday.

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