AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aiden Flora ran 28 times for 216 yards and Iowa State's first three touchdowns, and the Cyclones rode a fast start to a 41-13 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Cyclones (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) piled up 551 total yards for their fourth game over 500 and improved to 5-1 at home.

The Bearcats (5-5, 2-5) have lost six road games in a row and 12 straight November games since 2023.

Flora ran 10 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 19 yards and completed a pass for 37 — all in the first quarter. He joined BYU’s LJ Martin as the only players to rush for three TDs in a first quarter this season.

Flora has gone over 200 yards rushing three times this season and has had at least 180 in five games. The former walk-on is averaging 206.3 yards in the last three games and 133.5 for the season.

Cincinnati's Cole Tabb broke a 66-yard run on the game's second play from scrimmage to set up the Bearcats' first touchdown and then Flora took over.

His TD runs were from 11, 77 and 5 yards and put the Cyclones up 21-7. He took a direct snap and flipped a pass to tight end Vince Benetti for a 37-yard gain the play before his third touchdown and is now 4-for-4 passing for 85 yards this season.

Tabb finished with 165 yards on 16 carries and caught eight passes for 70 yards. JC French IV was 14 of 23 for 97 yards.

Iowa State's Jaylen Raynor also was 14 of 23 and finished with 229 yards and a TD through the air.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have lost three in a row and are on another late-season slide under Scott Satterfield. They need one win to reach bowl eligibility a second year in a row.

Iowa State: Cyclones were the preseason pick to finish last in the Big 12 and must win one of their last two games to achieve bowl eligibility in coach Jimmy Rogers’ first season.

Up next

Cincinnati: hosts Colorado on Saturday.

Iowa State: visits UCF on Friday.

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