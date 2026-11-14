Erling Haaland ended a two-game run without scoring for Norway with the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Wales in the Nations League in Oslo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Manchester City star looked set to go three games without scoring – an anomaly for a player who averages at least one goal for every international match he plays – until Connor Roberts conceded a penalty with a foul on Andreas Schjelderup in the 85th minute.

Haaland stayed cool while the decision survived a VAR check, then swung his spot kick to the right of Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

He almost got a second in stoppage time but had to be content with his tally of 66 goals in 60 appearances for Norway – extending his national record.

Haaland’s rate of scoring is unseen since “der Bomber” Gerd Muller scored 68 in 62 games for West Germany, including the decisive goal in the 1974 World Cup final.

Norway needed Antonio Nusa to get the breakthrough in the 59th after Wales’ defense failed to adequately clear a corner.

Haaland set up Schjelderup to make it 2-0 with a simple finish soon after, only for David Brooks to make the finish exciting with a brilliant chip over the goalkeeper.

Haaland then ended any suspense to seal Norway's second win in Group A4.

There's more than one way to write 7

Portugal, already assured of its place in the quarterfinals, was hosting Denmark later in the same group and its No. 7 shirt was to be altered in honor of the recently- retired Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dominik Szoboszlai was involved in both late goals as Hungary defeated Georgia 2-0 away to move top of Group B2 before Northern Ireland hosted Ukraine later.

Also later, Ireland faced Austria away in Group B3, where Israel held Kosovo 0-0 in Pristina earlier. Kosovan fans whistled the Israeli national anthem before the game.

Sweden was hosting Bosnia-Herzegovina later and Poland faced Romania away in Group B4.

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