LONDON (AP) — Rookie winger Will Joseph scored five tries as England put Japan to the sword by a record 78-15 in Nations Championship rugby at Twickenham on Saturday.

England, up 49-10 at halftime, finished with 13 tries for its highest score anywhere in 23 years.

Joseph, the younger brother of former England and British Lions center Jonathan Joseph, scored the first try after 60 seconds, had a hat trick after 19 minutes and four tries after 24 minutes.

His fifth try equalled the England single-test record with four others, the most recent by Henry Arundell against Chile at the 2023 World Cup.

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