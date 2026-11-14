The Associated Press has delayed the release of its Top 25 football poll by one day after the nationwide aviation shutdown disrupted the college schedule.

The poll will be released at 2 p.m. EST on Monday. It is normally released at that time on Sundays.

The AP made the change after the game between No. 19 Mississippi and Oklahoma was pushed back a day to Sunday because the Rebels could not arrange transportation to get to Oklahoma following the flight stoppage.

“The change will allow our voters to take into account the full slate of games before making their decisions, especially with Ole Miss being a ranked team now playing a Sunday game in Oklahoma,” AP global sports editor Josh Hoffner said.

Ole Miss (19th in CFP) will kick off against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Other games were bumped to later time slots on Saturday to accommodate the scrambled travel schedules. The contest between No. 2 Utah (2nd in CFP) and No. 22 Arizona (23rd in CFP) won’t kick off until 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Though rare, the AP has adjusted its poll schedule in response to unforeseen events. In 2016, it delayed the poll by a day after Hurricane Matthew caused the postponement of the Georgia-South Carolina game.

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