Here are the AP's top stories and promotable content. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan.

—————————----—

NATIONAL

———----———————

AP-US-Nationwide-Ground-Stop, 9th Ld-Writethru

US air travel schedule should recover from ground stop by the end of Sunday, FAA says

SUMMARY: Airlines across the U.S. are working to recover from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. Thousands of flights were canceled Saturday. The more than four-hour ground stop has stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble to find alternate transportation to games. Trump administration officials say new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused intermittent communications and radar gaps. A limited number of domestic flights have departed since the stop was lifted but the effects could be felt for days.

WORDS: 1185 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 7:11 AM PST

___

AP-US-Bomb-Threat-Peoria

Bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois forces evacuations as authorities investigate

SUMMARY: Authorities have found a bomb near an ethanol plant in central Illinois, leading to evacuations. The bomb was discovered Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria. Officials say the bomb has been “rendered safe,” but residents within a 1-mile radius remain evacuated as the search for more bombs continues. Shelters have been set up for those displaced. Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon called it a “credible threat” and emphasized the need to take the blast radius seriously. The FBI is investigating, but no arrests have been made.

WORDS: 335 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 2:42 PM PST

___

AP-US-Brooklyn-Building-Collapse-Safety, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Brooklyn building collapse raises questions about city oversight and safety precautions

SUMMARY: A deadly building collapse in Brooklyn has raised concerns about New York City's oversight of construction sites. Eight people died Wednesday when a three-story building fell into an excavation pit. Officials are calling for more inspectors, as the city's Department of Buildings has a 9% vacancy rate. Contractors at the site had faced previous complaints and lawsuits. City guidelines require permits and precautions for excavation projects, but it's unclear how often the site was inspected. Experts say the investigation should examine whether design flaws or contractor errors contributed to the collapse.

WORDS: 1179 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 8:49 PM PST

___

AP-US-Murdaugh-Killings, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Alex Murdaugh wants murder indictments dismissed, saying agent lied to grand jury

SUMMARY: Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have asked a judge to throw out the original murder indictments for killing his wife and son saying the chief investigator in the case lied to the grand jury. Murdaugh is facing a retrial on the murder charges after the South Carolina Supreme Court threw out his convictions and life sentence, ruling that a court clerk improperly influenced jurors against him during his 2023 trial. Even if the request to dismiss the indictments is granted, it may not stop or even postpone an April retrial for the disgraced lawyer. Prosecutors can seek another set of grand jury indictments and defense attorneys said they won’t stop them.

WORDS: 844 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:01 AM PST

___

—————————----—

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———----———————

AP-US-Democratic-Conference

Democrats try out a strange new emotion at post-midterms What's Next conference — hope

SUMMARY: Democrats met for two days in Denver to pore over the results of the midterm elections and emerged feeling pretty good about themselves. That's because the party won the biggest victory in half a century and recaptured Congress. At a long-scheduled postelection conference called What's Next, party luminaries reveled in their wins even as they insisted more work lay ahead. A secondary theme of the gathering was that the party still needs to win back the trust of voters desperate enough for economic help that they turned to President Donald Trump in 2024. Some old party divisions reared their heads, too.

WORDS: 821 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 5:03 AM PST

___

AP-US-Election-2026-Alaska-Governor, 1st Ld-Writethru

Kreiss-Tomkins becomes first Democrat since 1998 elected governor in Alaska

SUMMARY: Alaska voters have elected a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state lawmaker, defeated three Republicans. One of those, Bernadette Wilson, was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Kreiss-Tomkins’ victory is part of a national landslide that gave Democrats sweeping wins in state governments across the country. They now control 30 governor’s offices. Kreiss-Tomkins focused on issues including affordability and full funding of public schools. He emphasized his willingness to work across party lines and said Alaska needed a change in direction.

WORDS: 666 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 5:07 AM PST

___

AP-US-Trump-Iran

With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead

SUMMARY: President Donald Trump has been all over the map as he's articulated his thinking about the Iran war since last week's midterm elections. He's backed away from additional strikes on Iran — but also from additional talks. On Monday, Trump suggested the war was partly to blame for Republican losses and said the conflict "militarily is effectively over." By Thursday, he dismissed the need for a deal with Iran, redirecting Vice President JD Vance to focus on domestic issues. Trump's shifting tone adds uncertainty to the conflict's future. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the decision on how to proceed rests with Trump, who remains confident in his economic strategy against Iran.

WORDS: 1326 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 5:56 AM PST

___

AP-US-Election-2026-Alaska-Ranked-Choice-Voting, 4th Ld-Writethru

Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system

SUMMARY: Alaska voters have rejected a ballot measure seeking to repeal the state’s unique system of open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. Voters during the Nov. 3 election were asked for the second time in two years whether to repeal the system and certain campaign disclosure rules. They narrowly approved adopting the system in 2020, and it was used for the first time two years later. Supporters of open primaries and ranked voting say it invites competition and gives voters more choices. Opponents, including President Donald Trump, say it’s confusing.

WORDS: 308 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 5:12 AM PST

___

AP-US-Democrats-Trump, 4th Ld-Writethru

'TrumpCare' and commemorative plaques — how Democrats are pitching dealmaking with the president

SUMMARY: Democrats who swept into power fueled by voter backlash to President Donald Trump are now pitching ways to collaborate with the Republican in the White House. They are playing to Trump's love of making deals to propel their agenda. New Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed has suggested “TrumpCare,” a golden insurance card with universal healthcare, dangling the president’s name on the ambitious Democratic proposal. Texas Sen.-elect James Talarico says Trump could go down in history like Lyndon B. Johnson, who was seen as a master of congressional dealmaking. It's a political as well as practical strategy, and a way to try to avoid having Trump just veto all their ideas.

WORDS: 1110 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:08 PM PST

___

AP-US-Supreme-Court-Asylum-Ban, 6th Ld-Writethru

Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border

SUMMARY: The Supreme Court has agreed to consider President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border. The Trump administration wants the high court to overturn lower court decisions that found the ban unlawful. Federal law allows people to seek asylum if they fear persecution, but the executive branch decides whether to grant it. The administration argues the ban is necessary to reduce migrant flow. The ACLU says the order illegally bypasses protections passed by Congress. The asylum ban is part of a series of immigration restrictions Trump introduced upon returning to office in 2025.

WORDS: 516 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 6:54 PM PST

___

AP-US-Senate-Van-Hollen-Spotlight

Who is Chris Van Hollen, the senator challenging Chuck Schumer to be majority leader?

SUMMARY: Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has emerged as a challenger to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Democratic Party picks a Senate majority leader. Van Hollen launched his bid Thursday, casting himself as a new face that reflects the public’s desire for change after the midterm campaign delivered Democrats control of the Senate and the House. Van Hollen is a two-term incumbent who previously represented Maryland in the House and in the legislature. Van Hollen became an early face of Democratic resistance to President Donald Trump in the Republican's second term in the White House.

WORDS: 438 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:17 PM PST

___

—————————----—

INTERNATIONAL

———----———————

AP-EU-Russia-Ukraine-War, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Zelenskyy says a new European security framework floated by US could benefit Putin

SUMMARY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the U.S. has raised the idea of a new postwar security framework for Europe. He warns this could allow Russia to weaken NATO and reshape borders. On Friday, Zelenskyy said Moscow might use these talks to change European security rather than focus on ending the war. He also said that the U.S. asked if Ukraine would withdraw from parts of Donbas in exchange for NATO membership. Zelenskyy insists Ukraine won't surrender territory. He stresses any security changes in Europe must be decided by European NATO members after the war ends.

WORDS: 1092 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 11:21 AM PST

___

AP-ML-Mideast

Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza, and other Mideast news

SUMMARY: An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinians in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, hospital officials said. Several others were wounded, though the number was not specified. The Israeli military said it targeted two Hamas militants. The strike on Saturday comes amid continued violence in Gaza, where more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire was reached more than a year ago. Meanwhile, Iranian state TV reported that three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire around the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities warned that ships using routes through the strait without Iran’s approval would face a similar fate.

WORDS: 386 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 1:53 PM PST

___

AP-US-Trump-Asia-Trip

Trump is taking Elon Musk on his Asia trip, but he plans to avoid talking about Nvidia scandal

SUMMARY: President Donald Trump plans to take the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, with him next week when he travels to the Philippines and China. That's according to administration officials who insisted on anonymity as a condition for previewing the president’s plans on a Friday call with reporters. The trip comes as the fallout spreads from Jensen Huang being ousted as the CEO of Nvidia for having an extramarital affair with an alleged agent of the Chinese government. But Trump does not plan to confront Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the matter, officials said.

WORDS: 438 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 2:19 AM PST

___

AP-CN-Canada-US-Trade

Canada’s Carney reports progress in trade talks with Trump as he expands ties with Asia

SUMMARY: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. are making progress on a trade deal after talks collapsed in August. Carney was in the Philippine capital on Saturday ahead of a key three-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and their Asian and Western counterparts. He says he spoke with President Donald Trump and senior officials before leaving for Europe and Asia. His aim is to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S. amid Trump's trade war. Canada suspended negotiations in August due to U.S. demands. The countries have resumed discussions, with a focus on reducing tariffs on key sectors like steel and aluminum.

WORDS: 518 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 6:37 AM PST

___

AP-US-Trump-Xi-Putin-Summit, 6th Ld-Writethru

Trump, Xi and Putin plan an unprecedented joint meeting on the sidelines of APEC, White House says

SUMMARY: The leaders of the United States, China and Russia are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. This unprecedented gathering of Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin comes amid complex relations between their countries. But analysts say expectations are low that the talks will lead to major breakthroughs. Trump has embraced Xi after a trade truce and sought to build ties with Putin despite ongoing tensions. Trump does plan on discussing the Iran war with Xi and Putin, but will steer away from discussing Ukraine, a U.S. official says.

WORDS: 1186 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:40 PM PST

___

AP-EU-Britain-David-Walliams, 7th Ld-Writethru

UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and TV personality David Walliams

SUMMARY: London police say they are investigating children’s author and TV personality David Walliams for serious sexual offenses after news outlets reported allegations of misconduct. The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of abuse in the past after a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper. The allegations are different from those reported by the news outlets, police said. But they will also look into the news stories to see if there is evidence of other crimes.

WORDS: 749 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 4:16 PM PST

___

—————————----—

RACE AND ETHNICITY

———----———————

AP-US-Charleston-Church-Shooting-Memorial

Memorial opens honoring victims of the 2015 Charleston church massacre

SUMMARY: Eleven years after a white gunman killed nine Black parishioners inside the South’s oldest African Methodist Episcopal Church, a long planned memorial is opening to honor their lives. Families and dignitaries got their first glimpse of the courtyard tribute on Friday at Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church. Emphasizing remembrance and reflection, the marble memorial is anchored by a Fountain of Grace, a Cross of Hope and two Fellowship Benches. The basin is etched with names of the six women and three men killed. It was designed by the architect behind New York's 9/11 Memorial. A garden honoring the five survivors of the 2015 attack comes next.

WORDS: 975 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 7:15 AM PST

___

—————————----—

BUSINESS

———----———————

AP-US-Nvidia-China-AI-Rivalry

The Nvidia scandal is heightening America's AI rivalry with China ahead of Trump's visit

SUMMARY: The scandal that led to Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO of Nvidia is threatening to intensify the rivalry between the U.S. and China on artificial intelligence. Well before reports emerged that Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, the advanced chips made by his company were at the center of the competition between the two countries. As President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in China, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress are seizing on the affair to press for tighter restrictions on technology exports to protect America’s edge.

WORDS: 1207 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 5:17 AM PST

___

AP-Financial-Markets, 13th Ld-Writethru

Stocks fall but Wall Street notches a winning week after several turbulent days

SUMMARY: Stocks fell in shaky trading on Wall Street Friday, but the market still posted its first winning week since early October. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday and closed with a weekly gain of 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%. Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Nvidia shares fell again, a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices were little changed. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. Stocks in Europe were mixed.

WORDS: 876 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:37 AM PST

___

AP-US-Treasury-Megaspeed, 5th Ld-Writethru

Bessent blames Lutnick's Commerce Department for not restricting Nvidia chip exports

SUMMARY: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he was frustrated with the Commerce Department’s delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company with alleged ties to China. Bessent said on CNBC Friday that his department, along with the departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Trade Representative, were in favor of adding Singapore-based Megaspeed International to an export control list for months but that the Commerce Department was in charge of the matter. Bessent’s comments were an unusually public rebuke of the Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. government controls over exports of sensitive, high-tech goods.

WORDS: 921 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 3:54 PM PST

___

AP-US-Nvidia-Future, 1st Ld-Writethru

Fallout from the Nvidia scandal may dampen the exuberance around the AI boom

SUMMARY: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s stunning resignation has sent ripples throughout the global technology industry, with competitors itching to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the chip giant. Others wonder if the downfall of one of AI’s biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology. Some of Nvidia’s biggest rivals, such as Broadcom, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure, as investors predicted that its customers may be looking to diversify their suppliers. In the end, analysts say, this might not be such a bad thing.

WORDS: 999 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:01 AM PST

___

AP-Nvidia-Jensen-Huang, CLARIFICATION-18th Ld-Writethru

Clarification: Nvidia-Jensen Huang story

SUMMARY: In a story published Nov. 12, 2026, The Associated Press reported Jensen Huang had resigned as Nvidia's CEO. The story should have made clear that the company announced Huang's resignation on Thursday but filed notification with the Securities and Exchange Commission that he had stepped down on Wednesday.

WORDS: 50 - MOVED: 11/12/2026 9:43 AM PST

___

—————————----—

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———----———————

AP-US-SCI-NASA-Voyager

NASA's Voyager 1 closes in on a light-day in interstellar space for a new distance record

SUMMARY: NASA's Voyager 1 is about to become humanity's first object to reach one light-day from Earth. That's a mind-blowing distance of more than 16 billion miles. The spacecraft will reach the extraordinary milestone on Wednesday. At that point, its radio signals will take precisely 24 hours traveling at the speed of light to reach Earth. Its twin Voyager 2 is expected to reach one light-day in 2035. Launched in 1977, the Voyagers have been pushing ever deeper into interstellar space after visiting the outer planets and exiting the solar system.

WORDS: 737 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 1:00 PM PST

___

AP-US-SCI-SpaceX-Starship-Launch, 9th Ld-Writethru

SpaceX’s Starship soars into orbit after booster explosion prevents an unprecedented double catch

SUMMARY: SpaceX has lost out on its attempt to recover its entire Starship back at the Texas launch pad. The first-stage booster was diverted into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday's liftoff and exploded. But the spacecraft still soared into orbit, delivering 26 Starlink satellites. If all goes well, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will try to grab the spacecraft back at the pad on Saturday. The test flight, planned to last 22 hours, is the boldest yet for Starship. The spacecraft will complete 15 laps around Earth before tackling the grand finale.

WORDS: 767 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:30 PM PST

___

AP-US-MED-Flu-Season, 2nd Ld-Writethru

The US flu season is off to a very early start. It's hitting the South and West now

SUMMARY: The U.S. flu season is off to a very early start, and it’s quickly intensifying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday posted its latest update, reporting that seven states were reporting high flu activity last week, up from two the week before. The CDC also says that more than 3% of doctors’ office visits last week were for flu-like illness, surpassing a baseline that can signify when flu season is really underway.

WORDS: 648 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 10:03 PM PST

___

AP-US-MED-Measles-Status-What-to-Know, 3rd Ld-Writethru

The US and Mexico are on the verge of forfeiting a major health victory. Here's what to know

SUMMARY: International health experts are meeting to assess whether the U.S. and Mexico have lost their measles elimination status. Measles, a highly contagious disease, had been controlled in the U.S. for 30 years. Large outbreaks in recent years have led to thousands of illnesses and about a dozen deaths. The Pan American Health Organization is reviewing genetic evidence this week to determine if the virus is spreading continuously. Health experts blame the outbreaks on falling vaccination rates fueled by disproven claims that the vaccines, which have saved millions of lives globally, are not safe.

WORDS: 1074 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 6:18 AM PST

___

—————————----—

CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT

———----———————

AP-Climate-COP31-Turkey, 2nd Ld-Writethru

UN chief says 'immediate and drastic' emissions cuts needed to avert climate change catastrophe

SUMMARY: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the world must immediately and drastically cut fossil fuel emissions to avert the most catastrophic effects of climate change. Speaking to reporters Friday at the U.N.'s climate summit in Turkey, he said global warming contributes to geopolitical instability by driving hunger and displacement, pushing countries into debt and fueling competition for land and water. He urged the world to “follow the science” and face hard facts. “You cannot build peace on a burning planet,” he said. World leaders are trying to reach consensus on actions to address climate change and help vulnerable countries.

WORDS: 857 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 6:44 PM PST

___

—————————----—

RELIGION

———----———————

AP-LT-REL-Peru-Pope, 1st Ld-Writethru

Pope laments violence enveloping Peru as he ministers to far-flung former flock

SUMMARY: Pope Leo XIV is praying for an end to the violence that is ravaging Peru. Leo addressed one of the most pressing issues in his adopted homeland from the seat of his former cathedral on Saturday. Rising crime has so disrupted Peruvians' daily lives of Peruvians that security has become the primary concern and influenced the outcome of the last presidential election. Leo prayed for an end to the "widespread violence and by the unspeakable suffering that continues to afflict so many of our brothers and sisters.”

WORDS: 645 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 4:14 PM PST

___

AP-LT-REL-Peru-Pope-Afro-Peruvians, 5th Ld-Writethru

Pope's visit to hub of Afro-Peruvian community casts spotlight on African slave trade to Peru

SUMMARY: Pope Leo XIV is putting the spotlight on Afro-Peruvians during a visit to a hub of their community. Leo will lead a prayer meeting at the sanctuary of St. Turibius of Mogrovejo in Zaña, where he often visited to pray while he was bishop of nearby Chiclayo. In the 16th century, Mogrovejo was the first archbishop of Lima. He defended the rights of Indigenous and enslaved people and was known for having confirmed St. Martin de Porres, the first Black saint of the Americas and the patron saint of racial harmony, social justice and people of multiracial backgrounds.

WORDS: 1218 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 7:10 AM PST

___

<END>