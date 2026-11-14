Editors:

The Associated Press will delay the release of its Top 25 football poll by one day after the nationwide aviation shutdown disrupted the college schedule.

The game between No. 19 Mississippi and Oklahoma was pushed back a day to Sunday because of travel issues, which would prevent Top 25 voters from considering the game result in their normal balloting.

The Nov. 15 poll will instead be released at 2 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 16.

Please contact Dave Zelio (dzelio@ap.org) with questions.

AP Sports