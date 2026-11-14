Brea, CA, Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Tax Relief, a tax resolution company led by Sergio Melendez, an Enrolled Agent, Juris Doctor, and US Marine Corps veteran, is publishing a guide explaining the IRS Fresh Start initiative and the tax relief options available heading into 2027. The guide addresses common misconceptions in tax relief advertising, explains how IRS collection rules actually work, and helps individuals and small business owners understand their options before paying for professional assistance.

The publication addresses a recurring misconception in tax relief advertising: that the IRS Fresh Start Program is a new or limited-time opportunity allowing taxpayers to settle their debts for significantly less than they owe.

In reality, Fresh Start refers to a series of IRS collection policy changes introduced in 2011 and 2012. It is not a standalone program requiring enrollment, and there is no special Fresh Start application or expiration date.

The guide also examines relief options that receive less attention in advertisements, including expanded IRS Simple Payment Plans for individuals and businesses, Currently Not Collectible status, and procedures for addressing federal tax liens.

A Closer Look at Available IRS Tax Relief Options

The guide covers the following topics to help taxpayers better understand their options for addressing outstanding federal tax liabilities:

The History of IRS Fresh Start: Explains the 2011 and 2012 policy changes, clarifies that Fresh Start is not a separate enrollment program, and outlines how its provisions relate to current IRS collection procedures.

Offer in Compromise Eligibility: Examines how the IRS evaluates settlement applications based on income, assets, allowable expenses, and ability to pay.

Alternative Tax Relief Options: Covers installment agreements, Currently Not Collectible status, and federal tax lien relief for taxpayers who may not qualify for a settlement.

Expanded IRS Simple Payment Plans: Outlines eligibility thresholds for individuals and businesses, repayment periods, and qualification requirements under the updated guidelines.

Tax Relief Advertising and Consumer Protection: Identifies misleading settlement claims, warning signs of OIC mills, and important considerations when evaluating professional tax relief services.

IRS Transcripts and Filing Compliance: Explains the importance of reviewing IRS account records, addressing unfiled returns, and maintaining compliance to qualify for and retain tax resolution arrangements.

The guide emphasizes that tax resolution depends on each taxpayer’s financial circumstances and filing history rather than eligibility claims made in advertisements.

“Many taxpayers hear about Fresh Start through advertisements promising major reductions in their tax debt, but those advertisements rarely explain the actual qualifications,” said Sergio Melendez. “This guide helps taxpayers understand what the IRS really offers, how eligibility is determined, and why reviewing their financial situation matters before committing to a resolution service.”

Helping Taxpayers Identify the Right IRS Resolution Options

In addition to publishing the guide, Semper Tax Relief works with individuals and small business owners to evaluate their outstanding tax liabilities and identify IRS resolution options suited to their financial circumstances. Rather than recommending a particular program based solely on the amount owed, the company begins each case by reviewing IRS account transcripts to establish the taxpayer’s filing history, assessed balances, payment activity, and collection status.

This initial review helps identify outstanding filing requirements, existing penalties, and potential collection issues that could affect eligibility for relief. Semper Tax Relief then evaluates the taxpayer’s financial situation, including income, assets, expenses, and ability to pay, to determine which available arrangements warrant further consideration.

Depending on the findings, the company assists clients with installment agreements, offers in compromise, Currently Not Collectible status, federal tax lien relief, filing unfiled tax returns, and resolving payroll tax liabilities. Each option follows different IRS requirements, making an accurate assessment essential before pursuing a resolution.

The company also helps taxpayers understand their responsibilities under the selected arrangement, including ongoing filing requirements and payment obligations. Maintaining compliance is particularly important because missed returns or payments can jeopardize an existing IRS agreement.

By combining an initial records review with an assessment of available collection procedures, Semper Tax Relief helps clients make informed decisions based on their actual tax circumstances rather than advertised settlement promises.

Providing Clarity Ahead of the 2027 Tax Season

As the 2027 tax season approaches, Semper Tax Relief encourages taxpayers with outstanding federal tax liabilities to review their filing obligations and explore available resolution options before potential collection issues become more difficult to manage. The new guide will serve as a practical resource for individuals and businesses seeking reliable information about IRS policies and procedures.

Taxpayers interested in learning more about the IRS Fresh Start initiative, eligibility requirements, and available tax relief options can access the guide at https://www.sempertax.com/irs-fresh-start-program.

About Semper Tax Relief

Semper Tax Relief serves individuals, self-employed professionals, and small businesses facing federal tax challenges. Its services include representation in IRS collection matters, installment agreements, offers in compromise, lien relief, and assistance with unfiled returns and payroll tax debt. The company works with clients to evaluate resolution options based on their financial circumstances and filing obligations.





Media Contact

Company Name: Semper Tax Relief

Contact Person: Sergio Melendez

Contact Number: (949) 506-3457

Country: United States

Website: https://www.sempertax.com/

Media Contact Company Name: Semper Tax Relief Contact Person: Sergio Melendez Contact Number: (949) 506-3457 Country: United States Website: https://www.sempertax.com/