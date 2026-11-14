Trailblazing film producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler make Governors Awards history

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, co-founders of Killer Films, are making history Sunday with their honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. They are the first female producing team and independent producers to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Known for bold, independent films like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Safe,” they have produced over 100 films. Their work has been pivotal in New Queer Cinema and includes cult classics like “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Despite challenges, they remain optimistic and continue to create innovative films. They have a new project, “De Noche,” starring Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction set for Los Angeles, with many big names skipping the stage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday may feel like an '80s night. New members include Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Sade, Queen Latifah, New Order, Luther Vandross, and Iron Maiden. The ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, but many inductees won’t perform or appear. The show won't be streaming live this year. An edited version airs on ABC and Disney+ on Dec. 9. Hip-hop could be the highlight with Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, and MC Lyte expected to perform. The show is in Los Angeles for the second straight year.

Incoming congressman Bobby Pulido was just one political moment at the Latin Grammys

Bobby Pulido is a member-elect for the U.S. House of Representatives who has also recently won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album. He accepted the award Thursday at a ceremony in Las Vegas that reflected a broader trend of political advocacy in music. Pulido recently won a competitive race to flip Texas’ 15th Congressional District. He announced his retirement from music onstage and other artists called for unity and representation. Daddy Yankee and Anitta highlighted issues in Puerto Rico and Brazil. Political references had long been dormant from the awards.

Savannah Guthrie, popular and enduring face of morning TV, renews NBC contract after 15 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract with NBC News, ensuring she continues as co-anchor on "Today." Guthrie has been with the network for over 15 years. The news comes in a year of personal turmoil for Guthrie. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in January and is believed to have been abducted. Authorities released ransom notes in July, but no suspects have been arrested. Guthrie and her family have issued anguished pleas for information. She recently addressed the tragic situation on Instagram, posting an old drawing by her daughter and begging anyone with information: “Please help us.”

50 years after iconic film, a gathering of ‘Rocky’ fans in Philadelphia breaks a world record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fans celebrated the legacy of Rocky Balboa 50 years after the film with a record-breaking gathering in Philadelphia. On Friday, hundreds gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps to break a record for most number of people dressed as Rocky. The city organized events this month to honor the fictional boxer, including a sprint up the iconic stairs, the rededication of the Rocky statue, and a meat market challenge. On Saturday, tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate in a “Rocky Run.” The 1976 film, written by Sylvester Stallone, became a cultural phenomenon and won the best picture Oscar.

'The Sun Also Rises' at 100: Women are now leaders in Hemingway scholarship

NEW YORK (AP) — Hilary K. Justice, a Hemingway scholar at Boston's JFK Library, reflects on the changing perceptions of Ernest Hemingway's work. She recalls skepticism about studying Hemingway 30 years ago. This year marks the centennial of his novel "The Sun Also Rises," and scholars celebrate its enduring impact. During a recent event, the writer's grandson Brendan Hemingway noted how perceptions have shifted over generations. Scholars like Verna Kale and Ross K. Tangedal observe that students now encounter Hemingway's work without the myth. Despite not being "required" reading, the novel continues to sell well. Justice highlights how many leading Hemingway scholars are now women.

A tiny hand, baby Vans and a new chapter for Avril Lavigne — motherhood

Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne has announced she is now a mom. She revealed on Instagram on Friday that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Lavigne shared three images, including one of her holding the baby and another of a skateboard with baby Vans shoes. She hasn't disclosed her partner's identity or the baby's name. Lavigne rose to fame at 17 with her debut album "Let Go," which sold over 17 million copies. Her subsequent albums, "Under My Skin" and “The Best Damn Thing,” both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Joe Biden's White House memoir is an unapologetic defense of four years sandwiched between Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — In his White House memoir, former President Joe Biden offers an unapologetic defense of his four year tenure that started with his defeat of Donald Trump and ended with Trump's return to power. The 83-year-old Democrat's book, Promise Me, America, is being released Tuesday. In it, Biden points to his lengthy legislative record and rejects criticisms that it intensified inflation and complicated the nation’s recovery from the pandemic that began under Trump. He stands by the deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – which also started in the previous administration. He credits himself with rehabilitating U.S. international alliances that Trump frayed, and he defends his decision to run again in 2024 — even if that presaged Trump’s second presidency.

After 8 nominations without a win, Glenn Close is 'overwhelmed' by honorary Oscar

Glenn Close is receiving an honorary Oscar on Sunday at the Governors Awards. The 79-year-old actor has been nominated for eight competitive acting Oscars but never won. It's a distinction shared only by Peter O'Toole. Close tells The Associated Press that her first thought was that she didn't need a consolation prize. But Close has come to appreciate the unique opportunity that the honorary Oscar presents. At the untelevised ceremony where there are no “losers,” she and her friends and collaborators have the time to reflect on her body of work as a whole.

Adam Driver on 'Paper Tiger' and gaming the Hollywood system

NEW YORK (AP) — From the moment he swans in with takeout from Peter Luger and dances a few impromptu steps with Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver looks and moves differently in James Gray’s “Paper Tiger.” Driver’s performance has been called one of his very best. And it follows a period of reexamination on screen and off for the 42-year-old actor. Driver has been trying to redefine what he can control behind the camera. Last autumn, Driver revealed that he and Steven Soderbergh had spent two years working on a Ben Solo “Star Wars” film that The Walt Disney Co. ultimately nixed. Increasingly, Driver has pushed back against what films Hollywood is willing to bankroll.