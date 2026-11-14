Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3)

Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois faces Purdue Fort Wayne after Gavin Welch scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois' 102-44 victory over the Blackburn College Beavers.

Eastern Illinois finished 13-20 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Panthers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 17-15 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mastodons averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.