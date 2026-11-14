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Basketball
East Carolina takes on Delaware State in non-conference showdown
13 days ago
Delaware State Hornets (1-2) at East Carolina Pirates (2-1)
Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Delaware State in a non-conference matchup.
East Carolina went 11-20 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Pirates shot 41.9% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range last season.
Delaware State went 8-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Hornets shot 39.8% from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.