Drexel Dragons (1-2) at Maine Black Bears (1-3)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Drexel.

Maine finished 8-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Black Bears averaged 62.5 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 18 from 3-point range.

Drexel went 17-16 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Dragons averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.