Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) at Denver Pioneers (0-2)

Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Wyoming in out-of-conference play.

Denver went 15-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Pioneers averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 16.0 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from 3-point range.

Wyoming finished 18-15 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 76.9 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.