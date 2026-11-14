NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has announced that Mississippi's game at Oklahoma will be delayed to Sunday. The FAA's decision to ground all flights prevented the Ole Miss team from leaving Oxford on Friday night. The SEC said a late-night departure couldn't be arranged. The Rebels will now travel to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The game, originally set for Saturday, will kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Oklahoma's athletic director criticized the decision, saying it was unfair to their athletes and fans. He said the SEC threatened Oklahoma with a forfeit if they didn't agree to the change.

UNDATED (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday caused chaos in the sports world. NBA, NHL, and college teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games. Transportation officials cited "extraordinary circumstances" due to communications issues. Some teams searched for hotel rooms, rescheduled flights, or even chartered buses. The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday. Other college teams like Texas and Tennessee returned to campuses during the stoppage. The Big 12 adjusted game times, and NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers faced travel disruptions. NFL teams were expected to fly as planned Saturday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 16 points, Thomas Haugh added 15 and No. 1 Florida overwhelmed Merrimack 83-54. Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Lloyd also scored in double figures for the Gators, who played Merrimack for the third time in four years. Lloyd made his first career start. Florida dominated as expected on the boards and in the paint. Coach Todd Golden’s team outrebounded the Warriors by 22 and outscored them 36-16 down low. The Gators played without point guard Boogie Fland, who sat out with a sore right shoulder he injured at Florida State on Tuesday. AJ Lesburt Jr. led the Warriors with 16 points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. scored 19 points and No. 11 Tennessee held off a late rally to beat Tennessee State 83-78. Jalen Haralson added 15 points for the unbeaten Volunteers off the bench. Tyler Lundblade scored 14 and Dai Dai Ames had 11. Juke Harris grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his eight points. Tennessee led by 15 midway through the second half, but the Tigers clawed back. Jayden Jones, who had 13 points, scored four straight and the margin was down to seven. It got to five when Ty-Laur Johnson, who finished with 22 points, converted a three-point play. But that was as close as Tennessee State got.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amari Allen scored 24 points and No. 18 Alabama used a 20-0 run spanning halftime to erase a six-point deficit on the way to an 82-76 win over Seton Hall on Friday night. The Pirates (3-1) cut a 17-point deficit to three in the final minute. Cole Cloer made a free throw with 55 seconds left and Aden Holloway hit two with 33 seconds remaining to put Alabama (4-0) ahead 80-74. Devin Williams tipped in Elijah Fisher’s miss to pull Seton Hall within four with 23 seconds left. Alabama finished the game off with another pair of free throws. Holloway scored 18 in his second game back from suspension. Cloer, an NC State transfer, added 12.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass scored 19 points, and No. 22 Vanderbilt never trailed beating Prairie View A&M 89-62 to remain unbeaten. The Commodores are in the midst of a six-game home stand to open this season after going 13-3 at Memorial Gym last season. They didn’t lose until Southeastern Conference play started in January. Chandler Bing scored 15 points for Vanderbilt. Tyler Tanner added 14 and T.O. Barrett had 12. Bangot Dak had 11 rebounds. Glass opened the scoring picking up where he left off Tuesday night by scoring the first eight against Prairie View. Prairie View A&M is in the midst of a six-game road swing.

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee says running back Daune Morris sustained a broken leg in an early morning car crash. The accident comes ahead of No. 9 Tennessee’s game at Texas A&M on Saturday. “Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning,” the school said in a statement. “He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.” Morris was ticketed for reckless driving following the crash, according to a police report.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman guard Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds in a return to his home state, and No. 12 Arizona turned back Auburn’s second-half rally in an 80-69 victory. Ivan Kharchenkov added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Motiejus Krivas finished with 16 points and 12 boards for the Wildcats. Derek Dixon scored 11. Holt, a highly touted recruit who grew up in Alabama, also made five steals. Thomas Dowd had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Tigers, who erased a 14-point deficit after halftime and went ahead 61-59 with 7:12 left. But then Kharchenkov keyed a 9-0 spurt with five points and an assist, and the Wildcats never looked back again. Auburn had won 69 straight home games against non-conference opponents.