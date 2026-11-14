BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado earned its first win over an AP top-15 team since 2007 in beating No. 14 Houston 42-32 on Friday night to slightly cool down the hot seat for Deion Sanders. The last time the Buffaloes beat a team ranked that high was No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 29, 2007. The fans poured out of the stands to celebrate. The Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) need to win out to become bowl eligible — and avoid a third losing campaign in Sanders’ four seasons at Colorado. Sanders is 20-27 since taking over the program. Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 14 CFP). He also threw an interception.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Freshman guard Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds in a return to his home state, and No. 12 Arizona turned back Auburn’s second-half rally in an 80-69 victory. Ivan Kharchenkov added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Motiejus Krivas finished with 16 points and 12 boards for the Wildcats. Derek Dixon scored 11. Holt, a highly touted recruit who grew up in Alabama, also made five steals. Thomas Dowd had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Tigers, who erased a 14-point deficit after halftime and went ahead 61-59 with 7:12 left. But then Kharchenkov keyed a 9-0 spurt with five points and an assist, and the Wildcats never looked back again. Auburn had won 69 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 30 minutes and Arizona State beat Lousiana-Monroe 92-62 to remain unbeaten under first-year coach Randy Bennett. Murauskas, who came over from Saint Mary’s along with the longtime Gaels’ coach in the offseason, made 11 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws for the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-8 senior has scored 107 points in his first four games for ASU. Joel Foxwell pitched in with 16 points and nine assists for Arizona State, while Dillan Shaw contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Dayjaun Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds to pace the Warhawks (1-4), who fell to 0-3 on the road.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 17 points, and backup B.J. Edwards scored 16 points and Oklahoma beat Fairleigh Dickinson 74-58 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Reserve Bol Agu scored 14 points for the Knights. Oklahoma (3-1) built a 7-0 advantage starting with a 3-pointer from Isaacs, a layup from Brown and Duke Brennan and Oklahoma went mostly unchallenged from there.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead TCU to a 76-64 victory over Milwaukee. Edmonds made 6 of 15 shots and 6 of 8 free throws, also blocking three shots for the Horned Frogs (4-0). DJ Thomas made just 3 of 10 shots but went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 15 for TCU. Brock Harding added 13 points, seven assists and three steals. Micah Robinson had 12 points and reserve Gavin Sykes scored 10. Amari Hereford led the Panthers (2-3) with 18 points. Danilo Jovanovich totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Nate Malosa scored 10.

UNDATED (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday caused chaos in the sports world. NBA, NHL, and college teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games. Transportation officials cited "extraordinary circumstances" due to communications issues. Some teams searched for hotel rooms, rescheduled flights, or even chartered buses. The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday. Other college teams like Texas and Tennessee returned to campuses during the stoppage. The Big 12 adjusted game times, and NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers faced travel disruptions. NFL teams were expected to fly as planned Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has added 6-foot-10 center Robbie Avila to its roster after the former Saint Louis player was cleared to play by a judge but barred from returning to the Billikens because of roster restrictions. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon says he was contacted by Avila and his family "after exhausting all options to play at Saint Louis” and becoming aware of TCU's injury situation. The Horned Frogs are without Texas Tech transfer post player Luke Bamgboye indefinitely. Avila is eligible to play immediately for the 3-0 Horned Frogs, but it's unclear if the reining Atlantic 10 player of the year will appear in Friday's home game against Milwaukee.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — PJ Haggerty tallied 22 points, Josh Irving had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Texas A&M defeated Oklahoma State 88-69 on Thursday night. The Aggies (4-0), who received votes in the Week 1 AP Top 25, have held their opponent under 70 points in each of their games this season. They allowed Oklahoma State to connect on just 30% of their shot attempts and 20% from deep. Jordan Pope and Zach Clemence also scored 14 points each, and Pope had a team-high six assists. Jalen Shelley had seven rebounds.