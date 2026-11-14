UNDATED (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday caused chaos in the sports world. NBA, NHL, and college teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games. Transportation officials cited "extraordinary circumstances" due to communications issues. Some teams searched for hotel rooms, rescheduled flights, or even chartered buses. The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday. Other college teams like Texas and Tennessee returned to campuses during the stoppage. The Big 12 adjusted game times, and NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers faced travel disruptions. NFL teams were expected to fly as planned Saturday.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a left shoulder injury that sidelined him, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois. Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for the Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP). Scooter Jackson had two interceptions, the last with 2:50 left to stymie the Illini (6-4, 4-3). UCLA started a season 10-0 for the third time in program history. Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his shoulder following a hit by defensive lineman Carter Janki. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava played the next three series.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Day faces his old friend and mentor Chip Kelly on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Northwestern. Both teams are on two-game losing streaks. Ohio State's defense has struggled, allowing 21 explosive plays in recent losses. Northwestern's quarterback, Aiden Chiles, leads the Big Ten with a 68.8% completion rate. Day and Kelly's relationship goes back nearly 30 years, adding intrigue to the matchup. Day's son, RJ, will join Northwestern next year. Ohio State aims to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2011, while Northwestern seeks its first win at Ohio Stadium since 1971.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Tomislav Ivisic had a career-high 28 points, Andrej Stojakovic added 26 and No. 3 Illinois bounced back from its first loss this season with a 108-86 victory over Sam Houston. Coming off an 84-78 defeat Tuesday night at No. 16 Texas Tech, the Fighting Illini pulled away from the Bearkats by scoring 63 points in the second half to set up a high-profile showdown with No. 2 Duke next week. After trailing 45-40 at halftime, Sam Houston went in front 57-56 with 15:58 left on a fast-break dunk by Enel St. Bernard. Ivisic answered 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer that launched an 11-0 run for the Illini, who never trailed again.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Braylon Mullins hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points before limping off the court in the second half and Na’jai Hines scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half as No. 4 UConn beat Ohio State 84-68. Freshman Colben Landrew had 12 points in his first start for UConn (4-0). Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and nine assists. Ohio State, which erased a 14-point deficit and led five times early in the second half, got 17 points from Jimmie Williams. John Mobley Jr. scored 16 points for the Buckeyes (2-2).

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the first half, Jasiah Jervis finished with a career-high 20 points and No. 5 Michigan State made a school record 18 3-pointers in a 106-72 win over Northern Iowa on Friday night. The Spartans were coming off a win over No. 2 Duke and didn’t let up. They connected on 7 of 9 on 3-pointers in the opening minutes and players combined to make 10 of 15 in the first half to create a 15-point cushion. The Panthers fell behind by 37 in the second half.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and No. 6 Virginia passed its first road test of the season, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 87-83. Thijs De Ridder added 20 points for the unbeaten Cavaliers, who have won four straight and 10 of 11 against their former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals — including the last three at Xfinity Center. Maryland hasn’t beaten Virginia since March 9, 2014. Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Kaden House added 17 and Mike McNair Jr. had 15 for the Terps. The Cavaliers shot 76.9% from the field in the second half.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Gicarri Harris scored 23 points, 15 in the second half when Purdue pulled away to defeat Ohio 80-62. Harris hit 5 of 6 shots, including all three of his 3-point tries, after halftime and the Boilermakers shot 54% from the field in the final 20 minutes. Purdue led 43-36 early in the second half, then held Ohio to one basket and a few free throws in a six-minute stretch, extending the lead to 56-41 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. The Bobcats were within 61-51 with seven minutes left, but Purdue soon pushed the margin to 18 points to win going away.