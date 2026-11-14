UNDATED (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday caused chaos in the sports world. NBA, NHL, and college teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games. Transportation officials cited "extraordinary circumstances" due to communications issues. Some teams searched for hotel rooms, rescheduled flights, or even chartered buses. The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday. Other college teams like Texas and Tennessee returned to campuses during the stoppage. The Big 12 adjusted game times, and NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers faced travel disruptions. NFL teams were expected to fly as planned Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ashton Daniels passed for 163 yards, and Gabe Panikowski kicked three field goals as Florida State edged Pittsburgh 16-10. The Seminoles won their second game under interim coach Rick Stockstill, showing grit on both sides of the ball. Freshman Amari Thomas scored Florida State's only touchdown in the third quarter. Panikowski remains perfect in his college career, making all 26 of his field goal attempts, including all 11 he's taken this season. Pitt freshman quarterback Corey Dailey threw for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Dailey struggled with accuracy, completing just 16 of 34 passes as Pitt fell to 6-4.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — When Virginia coach Ryan Odom brought back four of the top six scorers from last season’s 30-win squad, he resolved to let them play. Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh are playing heavy minutes so far, and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers relied on their experience to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and beat Maryland 87-83 on Friday night in their first road test of the season. Odom says his starters have earned more playing time because they've established themselves in big games. Lewis led the way with a career-high 28 points, silencing an enthusiastic Maryland crowd.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored a career-high 28 points and No. 6 Virginia passed its first road test of the season, rallying from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Maryland 87-83. Thijs De Ridder added 20 points for the unbeaten Cavaliers, who have won four straight and 10 of 11 against their former Atlantic Coast Conference rivals — including the last three at Xfinity Center. Maryland hasn’t beaten Virginia since March 9, 2014. Pharrel Payne scored 20 points, Kaden House added 17 and Mike McNair Jr. had 15 for the Terps. The Cavaliers shot 76.9% from the field in the second half.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Ngongba II had 13 points and nine rebounds, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr each scored 12, and No. 2 Duke beat SIU Edwardsville 90-47 in a strong bounce-back performance after its first loss of the season. Cayden Boozer’s 11 points and career-best 10 rebounds, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje’s 11 points and nine boards and Sebastian Wilkins’ 11 points also helped Duke, which has won each of its three home games by at least 34 points. Gianni Cobb scored nine points for SIUE, which shot 3 for 22 on 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers. Duke, coming off Tuesday night’s 79-73 loss to No. 5 Michigan State in Chicago, produced an 11-0 run and was up 43-20 at halftime.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Brent Bland scored 26 points in 20 minutes off the bench, making a career-high eight 3-pointers for No. 17 Miami in a 94-52 victory over North Alabama. Fellow reserve Nick Dorn added 18 points, all on 3s, and Shelton Henderson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Miami went 20 of 47 on 3-pointers, breaking the previous school record of 18 set against Coppin State in December 2019. Bland shot 8 of 13 from long range and Dorn was 6 for 12. Malik Reneau, Miami’s leading scorer last season, was held without a point. He exited midway through the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. Dante Allen had 12 assists and six rebounds off the bench.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 22 points and Blue Cain scored 20 points and Georgia staged a late rally to beat North Carolina 78-70 to end the Tar Heels’ 21-game home win streak. Terrence Brown scored 21 points for North Carolina. Georgia outscored North Carolina 20-8 in the last 6 minutes to get the win. Catchings made two free throws with 2:11 left to put Georgia ahead for good to make it 69-68. He followed with a deep 3-pointer from the left baseline with 1:44 left. Sayon Keita’s dunk 20 seconds later reduced the Tar Heels deficit to 72-70, but Cain ended all NC hopes with a 3 with 1:01 left.

DALLAS (AP) — Oziyah Sellers scored 21 points and David Terrell Jr. scored 16 points and SMU beat Ball State 90-65 in the first meeting between the two teams. Sean Blake scored 19 points and Trey Lewis 18 for Ball State. SMU took a 24-1 lead on the strength of a 21-0 run; the second-longest offensive outburst under the tenure of more than 2 1/2-year head coach Andy Enfield. Ball State proved resilient after intermission and outscored SMU 48-39 shooting 45.2% (14 of 31).