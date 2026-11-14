Chicago Bulls (2-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Timberwolves -13.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Chicago trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Timberwolves averaged 118.0 points per game last season, 50.3 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 16.0 on fast breaks.

Chicago went 31-51 overall, 19-32 in Eastern Conference games and 13-28 on the road a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 121.5 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Bulls: Tobe Awaka: day to day (back), Dailyn Swain: day to day (back), Caleb Wilson: out (hand).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.