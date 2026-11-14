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American Football
Friday's Scores
12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA State Tournament=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Kennedy Catholic High School 29, Emerald Ridge 14
Sumner 28, Olympia 19
Class 3A=
First Round=
Bellevue 71, Meadowdale 21
Federal Way 54, Snohomish 15
Mt Tahoma 38, Rainier Beach 20
Class 2A=
First Round=
Anacortes 42, Olympic 7
Tumwater 49, Black Hills 6
W. F. West 35, Burlington-Edison 17
Class 2B=
First Round=
Freeman 28, Liberty Bell 8
Class 1B=
First Round=
ACH 68, Wellpinit 8
Liberty Christian 66, Cusick 22
Pomeroy 72, Davenport 14
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Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/