Here are the AP’s top sports stories that have moved or are planned to move today. All times U.S. Eastern. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit AP Newsroom’s Coverage Plan. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

——————————

UPCOMING

——————————

FBN-NFL-MASCOT DIPLOMACY

DESCRIPTION: NFL teams using mascots with local names like ‘Wolfgang’ to win over German fans. By Ken Maguire. Upcoming: 700 words; photos

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 7:00 a.m. EST, Photo, Text

___

GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

DESCRIPTION: Day 3 of the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton share the halfway lead. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Day 3 of the season-ending World Tour Championship on the European tour. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton share the halfway lead. 400 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 9:00 a.m. EST, Photo, Text

___

FBC--T25-MISSOURI-GEORGIA

DESCRIPTION: No. 1 Georgia will try to protect its championship hopes when it faces Missouri in an important Southeastern Conference game on Saturday. By Paul Newberry. 450 words, photos. Game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. start.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 3:30 p.m. EST, Text

___

FBC--T25-BOSTON COLLEGE-NOTRE DAME

DESCRIPTION: Boston College plays Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. No. 3 Notre Dame will try to move on from one of coach Marcus Freeman’s biggest wins when they host Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles have lost two straight and four of their last six. 600 words, more on merit, with photos. Game time is 3:30 p.m. ET.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 3:30 p.m. EST, Text

___

FIG--SKATE AMERICA

DESCRIPTION: The men’s and pairs titles are decided while the dance and women’s competitions begin on the second day of Skate America in Everett, Washington. By Dave Skretta. 600 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, Text

___

GLF--LPGA TOUR

DESCRIPTION: Lindy Duncan and Hye-Jin Choi, who have never won on the LPGA, are tied with Carlota Ciganda at The Annika. Nelly Korda was four shots behind. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. Upcoming: 600 words, photos.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 6:00 p.m. EST, FilePhoto, Text

___

SOC--NATIONS LEAGUE-HAITI-UNITED STATES

DESCRIPTION: The USMNT faces Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal first leg at Nu Stadium in Miami. By Alanis Thames. 300 words, more on merit.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 6:30 p.m. EST, Photo, Text

___

GLF--AUSTIN CHAMPIONSHIP

DESCRIPTION: Third round coverage of the Austin Championship on the PGA Tour.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 7:00 p.m. EST, Text

___

FBC--T25-UTAH-ARIZONA

DESCRIPTION: Utah plays Arizona at Casino Del Sol Stadium. No. 2 Utah plays its second straight marquee game, facing No. 22 Arziona after beating rival BYU.

UPCOMING: By 11/14/2026 8:00 p.m. EST, Text

————————————————————

NEW AND DEVELOPING

————————————————————

US--NATIONWIDE-GROUND STOP-SPORTS

FAA grounds flights nationwide, disrupting NBA, NHL and college football travel for the weekend

SUMMARY: The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision to ground all flights nationwide for several hours Friday threw the sports world into chaos, leaving NBA, NHL and college teams scrambling to reach their destinations in time for games this weekend. Transportation officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications issues at regional air traffic control centers for the stoppage. It left some teams searching for hotel rooms, others rescheduling flights, leagues adjusting start times, and some teams had even taken the extraordinary step of chartering buses rather than waiting for the ground stop to end. No. 19 Mississippi’s football game at Oklahoma was moved from Saturday to Sunday because of travel issues.

WORDS: 1050 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 1:35 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:091ecf4f82a6158473357feeb05cf593&mediaType=text

___

FBC--T25-ILLINOIS-UCLA

No. 4 UCLA remains unbeaten with 22-14 victory over Illinois at Rose Bowl

SUMMARY: Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a left shoulder injury that sidelined him, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois. Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for the Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP). Scooter Jackson had two interceptions, the last with 2:50 left to stymie the Illini (6-4, 4-3). UCLA started a season 10-0 for the third time in program history. Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his shoulder following a hit by defensive lineman Carter Janki. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava played the next three series.

WORDS: 623 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 12:55 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:972239d4b083ee78d9fb05986f067d08&mediaType=text

___

BKC--T25-EXPERIENCED VIRGINIA

Coach Ryan Odom relying on experience as 4 returning players power No. 6 Virginia to 5-0 start

SUMMARY: When Virginia coach Ryan Odom brought back four of the top six scorers from last season’s 30-win squad, he resolved to let them play. Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh are playing heavy minutes so far, and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers relied on their experience to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and beat Maryland 87-83 on Friday night in their first road test of the season. Odom says his starters have earned more playing time because they’ve established themselves in big games. Lewis led the way with a career-high 28 points, silencing an enthusiastic Maryland crowd.

WORDS: 593 - MOVED: 11/14/2026 12:18 a.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1eeda285f53dc393ff81b5b19e3642d7&mediaType=text

___

SCI--CTE CLUE-WHAT TO KNOW

Preliminary study finds a clue in the quest to help diagnose CTE in the living

WORDS: 375 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 11:00 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:2fd428988e71c07af65c1aa564164c74&mediaType=text

___

FBN--GIANTS ANALYSIS

Bad loss by the Giants puts them in a rough spot as the competition gets tougher

SUMMARY: A bad loss in prime time brought the New York Giants back to earth and back to the pack in the mediocre NFC East. Instead of having a clear path to the division title and a home playoff game, they now go into a brutal stretch of the schedule probably needing an upset or two to stave off Dallas and Washington. Ball security continues to be an issue after Malik Nabers’ first fumble of his NFL career cost the Giants valuable points in a close game. So did rookie kicker Dominic Zvada missing a 33-yard field goal attempt.

WORDS: 708 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 5:43 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:2b7aff7929132a4f3cb8ff0b3de5a0c3&mediaType=text

___

BBO--BLUE JAYS-SANTANDER-ANTI-MUSLIM POST

Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander apologizes for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts

SUMMARY: Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts, saying the content caused hurt and fell short of his own convictions. In a statement on Instagram, Santander said reflection and conversations with people he trusts made him recognize he should have been more thoughtful about what he shared and the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. He expressed respect for the Muslim community and pledged to avoid sharing content that promotes hate.

WORDS: 212 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 4:46 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:8cf21f70a3bc7c619b542516fcd4ccc3&mediaType=text

___

FBN--COWBOYS-DISCIPLINE PROBLEM

DeMarvion Overshown’s penalty raises question of whether Cowboys have discipline problem

SUMMARY: DeMarvion Overshown’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field in street clothes has raised the question of whether the Dallas Cowboys have a discipline problem. The Cowboys overcame the inactive linebacker’s error and plenty of others in a 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. But Dallas has been mistake-plagued most of the season. It’s part of the reason the Cowboys haven’t been able to string together consecutive victories. Overshown and quarterback Dak Prescott don’t think Dallas has a discipline issue. But Prescott said the penalties are a problem. The Cowboys play NFC-leading San Francisco at home Sunday.

WORDS: 835 - MOVED: 11/13/2026 4:16 p.m. EST

https://newsroom.ap.org/home/search?query=itemid:1c3af9c60cc189d1f615e136b6dac8c6&mediaType=text