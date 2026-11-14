LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roman Josi scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of a shootout as the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Ryan O’Reilly scored twice for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 40 saves.

Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Andersson scored for Vegas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Adin Hill stopped 30 shots.

Trevor Connelly gave Vegas the early advantage in the shootout, but Filip Forsberg kept Nashville alive with a third-round goal. After Saros denied Jack Eichel, Josi converted to complete the comeback.

Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner also missed for Vegas. Steven Stamkos and O’Reilly were unsuccessful for Nashville.

Olofsson nearly ended the game early in overtime, but his shot rang off the post.

The Golden Knights extended their point streak to six games despite the loss. Nashville won its fourth consecutive road game.

Olofsson continued his productive return from injury with his sixth goal in eight appearances this season. He had a goal and two assists in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over Utah and entered Friday with four points in three games since returning Nov. 5 at Detroit.

Andersson scored his third goal of the season, while O’Reilly increased his total to nine.

RANGERS 5, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in New York’s four-goal second period and the Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating Vancouver.

The Rangers finished a four-game trip with three victories have won five of their last six to improve to 12-8-1. They were 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal before Friday.

The NHL-worst Canucks have dropped seven straight to fall to 3-17-1.

Playing his second NHL game of the season and 15th overall, the 29-year-old Gawdin made it 3-1 on a snap shot with seven minutes left in the second. He added the second with 3:50 to go in the period for a 5-1 advantage.

Gawdin is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond. He was called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Dylan Garand made 27 saves for New York.