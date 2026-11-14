LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds to power Utah State to a 120-82 victory over UC San Diego on Friday night.

Solomon Callaghan hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Aggies (4-0). Karson Templin had 16 points.

Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 16 points for the Tritons (2-1). Leo Beath had 15 points and Rahmir Barno contributed 10 points and five assists.

Falslev had 18 points by halftime to help Utah State build a 73-34 advantage.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.