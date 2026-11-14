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Basketball
San Diego beats Chicago State 87-67 behind 18 points from Jevon Hill
12 days ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jevon Hill scored 18 points and San Diego beat Chicago State 87-67 on Friday night.
Hill finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Toreros (3-1). Marqui Worthy added 12 points and five assists. Dusty Stromer pitched in with 10 points and three steals.
Mike Price led the way for the Cougars (2-3) with 20 points. Armari Carraway scored 17 and Malik Olafioye contributed 11 points and five assists.
San Diego took the lead with 16:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hill led with nine points in the first half to help put them up 46-29 at the break.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.