FAA grounds flights nationwide, disrupting NBA, NHL and college football travel for the weekend

The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday has thrown the sports world into chaos. Transportation officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” due to communications issues at regional air traffic control centers. This has left NBA, NHL and college teams scrambling to reach their destinations for weekend games. Some teams have resorted to chartering buses. The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 are assessing potential disruptions. The FAA said late Friday that the ground-stop had been lifted. Teams are adapting as best they can, with some already on the road. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested football teams reach out to the FAA to schedule flight times as “larger movements” would take priority.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injures shoulder late in 1st half against Illinois

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach injured his left shoulder late in the second quarter Friday night against Illinois, leaving the No. 4 Bruins with third-stringer Madden Iamalaeva under center. With 35 seconds left in the half, Dieffenbach raced backward to evade pressure after taking a snap. He was hit in the legs by defensive tackle Carter Janki as he jumped and threw the ball away and landed hard on his left shoulder. He remained down on the ground for more than three minutes before being escorted off the field by a trainer. The Bruins lost starter Nico Iamaleava — Madden Iamalaeva’s older brother — to a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10. Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly, went 4-0 as UCLA’s starter after replacing him.

Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson's injury typically requires a 6-10 week healing period

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter says quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury. Jackson was hurt in Week 8 against Buffalo. This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any real detail on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict. Baltimore hosts the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Blue Jays' Anthony Santander apologizes for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts, saying the content caused hurt and fell short of his own convictions. In a statement on Instagram, Santander said reflection and conversations with people he trusts made him recognize he should have been more thoughtful about what he shared and the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. He expressed respect for the Muslim community and pledged to avoid sharing content that promotes hate.

Preliminary study finds a clue in the quest to help diagnose CTE in the living

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists stumbled onto a hint that measuring a toxic protein tied to Alzheimer’s disease just might one day be useful in diagnosing a different brain disease in football players and others who have suffered repeated blows to the head. CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is linked to concussions and other brain trauma and can only be diagnosed at autopsy. Researchers studying how to track abnormal tau in Alzheimer’s also found higher levels of that protein when testing autopsy samples from 11 CTE patients. They stress far more study is needed to tell if there is really a connection.

Man United hires Mauricio Pochettino, who tearfully leaves US job to revive former power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has been hired as Manchester United’s head coach, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer’s once dominant force. Just three months after announcing a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino will depart next next week for Old Trafford. The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season. He will become United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

DeMarvion Overshown's penalty raises question of whether Cowboys have discipline problem

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field in street clothes has raised the question of whether the Dallas Cowboys have a discipline problem. The Cowboys overcame the inactive linebacker's error and plenty of others in a 27-23 victory over Indianapolis. But Dallas has been mistake-plagued most of the season. It's part of the reason the Cowboys haven't been able to string together consecutive victories. Overshown and quarterback Dak Prescott don't think Dallas has a discipline issue. But Prescott said the penalties are a problem. The Cowboys play NFC-leading San Francisco at home Sunday.

McIlroy shares lead with Hatton at season-ending World Tour Championship on European tour

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has recovered from a back-nine wobble to birdie No. 18 and share the 36-hole lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship. It left him well-placed to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai golf title. McIlroy birdied four of his first 10 holes in the second round and was blemish-free until making three bogeys in a tough six-hole stretch from No. 12 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The world No. 2 regained his composure to reach the green in two at the par-5 18th and roll in a 6-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 70. He joined Tyrrell Hatton (69) on 5-under par for the week and was four shots ahead of Race to Dubai rival Eugenio Chacarra.

Coach Ryan Odom relying on experience as 4 returning players power No. 6 Virginia to 5-0 start

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — When Virginia coach Ryan Odom brought back four of the top six scorers from last season’s 30-win squad, he resolved to let them play. Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh are playing heavy minutes so far, and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers relied on their experience to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit and beat Maryland 87-83 on Friday night in their first road test of the season. Odom says his starters have earned more playing time because they've established themselves in big games. Lewis led the way with a career-high 28 points, silencing an enthusiastic Maryland crowd.

Brad Ausmus missed out on the Astros GM job before landing in the dugout

HOUSTON (AP) — When Brad Ausmus came to Houston late last month to interview to be the Astros’ general manager, he left convinced that he wouldn’t get that job. But he also had a pretty good feeling that he had a shot to be the team’s next manager. And after a four-hour interview with Randy Flores, who owner Jim Crane chose as GM, Ausmus emerged as the man for the job, bringing him back to the city where he starred as a player. Ausmus was introduced as the 21st manager of the Astros on Friday, taking over the job left vacant when Joe Espada’s contract wasn’t renewed after three seasons.