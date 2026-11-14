MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hamad Mousa had 19 points to lead Cal Poly to an 83-74 victory over Idaho on Friday night.

Mousa also contributed six rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Jess Esso Essis totaled 16 points and eight rebounds. Austin Goode had 13 points.

Miles Klapper finished with 24 points, six assists and two steals for the Vandals (2-2). Kristian Gonzalez added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Kase Wynott also scored 19.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.