DALLAS (AP) — Oziyah Sellers scored 21 points and David Terrell Jr. scored 16 points and SMU beat Ball State 90-65 on Friday night.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. added 13 points, Jaden Toombs scored 11 and Jakub Szumert 10 for the Mustangs (4-0). SMU made 36 of 41 foul shots and outrebounded the Cardinals 44-32.

Sean Blake scored 19 points and Trey Lewis 18 for Ball State (1-3).

SMU took a 24-1 lead on the strength of a 21-0 run; the second-longest offensive outburst in the more than 2 1/2-year tenure of head coach Andy Enfield.

The Mustangs led 51-17 at halftime, however, Ball State proved resilient after intermission and outscored SMU 48-39. The Cardinals shot 45.2% (14 of 31) in the second half.

It was the first matchup between the two teams. First-year Ball State head coach Chris Capko was associate head coach at SMU the past two seasons and previously spent 12 seasons with Enfield-led teams.

Up next

Ball State travels to face Florida State on Tuesday.

SMU hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday in the fourth of its first six games at home.

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