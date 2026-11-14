BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points and No. 9 LSU went on three substantial runs in a 101-37 blowout win Friday over Denver.

The Lady Tigers (4-0), the nation’s leading scoring team at 87 points, reached the 100-point mark for the fourth straight game on Mikaylah Williams’ short jumper in the lane with 26 seconds to go.

LSU had three players in double figures with Williams scoring 20 and sophomore forward ZaKiyah Johnson with 13. Freshman center Anna Minaeva had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Denver (1-4) was led by sophomore guard Tori Baker who scored 16 points and made three of her team’s seven 3-point baskets.

LSU, which earlier had spurts of 20-0 in the second quarter and 19-0 in the third, nearly closed out the remaining seven minutes of the game with a 22-0 run before Denver stopped the surge with 38 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Lexi Pletschette.

NO. 14 OKLAHOMA 93, ORAL ROBERTS 62

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sahara Williams had 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, the fifth triple-double in program history, and Oklahoma beat Oral Roberts.

Williams added five of Oklahoma’s season-high 16 steals.

Brooklyn Stewart made 5 of 8 from the field and finished with 18 points and three blocks, and 6-foot-3 freshman LeeLee Bell added 16 points and 11 rebounds — her third double-double this season — for Oklahoma (4-0). Jordan Speiser scored 15 points.

Gentry Baldwin led Oral Roberts (2-3) with 16 points and Kayten Donley scored 12. Aubrey Hishaw, the team’s leading scorer at 12.8 per game, had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting with six turnovers.

Bell hit a 3-pointer 7 seconds into the game, Stewart and Williams made 3s 20 seconds apart in a 14-0 run that made it 17-2 just about 3 minutes later and the Sooners never trailed.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 66, NORTHWESTERN 53

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Gia Cooke scored 22 points, Zahirah Walton had 16 points and six steals and West Virginia never trailed as the Mountaineers beat Northwestern at the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Khyala Ngodu added 10 points for West Virginia (4-0).

Kat Righeimer converted a three-point play that made it 51-all — just the game’s third tie — with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter. Divine Tumba answered 18 seconds later with a jumper before Walton and Cooke made back-to-back layups.

Camdyn Nelson’s layup cut the Wildcats deficit to four points with 2:45 remaining, but West Virginia scored the final nine points.

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