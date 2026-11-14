TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amari Allen scored 24 points and No. 18 Alabama used a 20-0 run spanning halftime to erase a six-point deficit on the way to an 82-76 win over Seton Hall on Friday night.

The Pirates (3-1) cut a 17-point deficit to three in the final minute. Cole Cloer made a free throw with 55 seconds left and Aden Holloway hit two with 33 seconds remaining to put Alabama (4-0) ahead 80-74. Devin Williams tipped in Elijah Fisher’s miss to pull Seton Hall within four with 23 seconds left. Alabama finished the game off with another pair of free throws.

Holloway scored 18 points in his second game back from suspension. Cloer, an NC State transfer, added 12 points, reaching double figures for the first time this season.

Ilay Dolinski scored 15 off the bench on 6-for-7 shooting after playing just seven total minutes in Seton Hall’s first three games. His layup with 5:01 left in the first half put the Pirates ahead 28-22.

Jaxon Richardson tied it at 28 on an alley-oop layup. Allen scored the next eight points, including a three-point play and a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left. Holloway beat the buzzer with a jumper for a 38-28 lead. Brandon Garrison scored the first two baskets after halftime to complete the run.

Dolinski hit a 3-pointer and Mihailo Petrovic followed with a layup to pull Seton Hall within 63-57. After Rodney Brown Jr.’s 3 cut the lead to six again, Holloway made two free throws and Cloer scored five straight to make it 73-60 with 5:03 left.

Up next

Seton Hall: Faces Wisconsin on Thursday in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

Alabama: Hosts Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

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