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Basketball
Ron Jessamy scores 15 as Texas State beats Southern Mississippi 85-65
12 days ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Ron Jessamy's 15 points off of the bench helped Texas State to an 85-65 victory over Southern Mississippi on Friday night.
Jessamy shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (4-0). Paul Djobet and K.J. Younger both scored 12.
Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 17 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Southern Miss also got 13 points from Anthony Igiede.
Texas State took the lead for good with 8:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-37 at halftime, with Jessamy racking up 11 points.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.