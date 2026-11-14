SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Ron Jessamy's 15 points off of the bench helped Texas State to an 85-65 victory over Southern Mississippi on Friday night.

Jessamy shot 6 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (4-0). Paul Djobet and K.J. Younger both scored 12.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 17 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Southern Miss also got 13 points from Anthony Igiede.

Texas State took the lead for good with 8:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-37 at halftime, with Jessamy racking up 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.