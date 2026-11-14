HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 22 points and hit the game-winning jump shot with 22 seconds remaining in overtime as Hofstra defeated Iona 62-59 on Friday.

Moore added eight assists for the Pride (2-2). Tanner Thomas added 17 points while going 6 of 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds and three steals. Nick Jefferson shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with six points.

Kevon Vanderhorst led the Gaels (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Iona also got 12 points from Luke Jungers. Ore Odutayo finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Moore scored seven points in the first half for Hofstra, who led 22-20 at the break. Hofstra was outscored by two points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 51-51. Moore scored seven points to lead Hofstra in the overtime, including their game-winner.

Up next

Hofstra has a Tuesday matchup with Murray State, and Iona visits UMBC on Monday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.